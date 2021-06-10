Balasore: A youth allegedly attacked a grade 9 student with a sharp weapon at Tuta village of Jalada panchayat under Khaira police limits in Balasore district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the girl, a resident of Tuta village was on her way to tuition when a youth from the same village attacked her with a sharp weapon. She sustained critical injuries.

The girl was immediately rescued by some locals and admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The exact reason behind the attack is still unknown. Few days ago the youth had proposed the girl. Her parents had denied the proposal and was against it. It is suspected that in a fit of rage, the youth attacked the girl and fled from the scene.

On being informed, the police have reached and have started an investigation into the matter.