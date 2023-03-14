Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Class 8 student death due to hot dal falling on him, leads to suspension of headmistress and cooks

The government of Odisha has taken the matter of the death of the student in Sundargarh due to hot dal falling on him very seriously.

State
student dies in sundargarh
Representational Image

Sundargarh: The government of Odisha has taken the matter of the death of the student in Sundargarh due to hot dal falling on him very seriously. The authorities have suspended the headmistress and three cooks of the Sevashram.

The Government has suspended the headmistress Carmela Billung, Block welfare extension officer Bikash Ranjan Nayak. And three cooks identified as Tarini Nayak, Kartik Nayak and Dhirendra Rout have been dismissed.

Allegedly the cooks had made the student work in the kitchen leading to the unfortunate incident and subsequent death.

It is worth mentioning that, the incident of him falling into boiling dal took place the hostel of a high school and had been reported on March 6, 2023. The student was critical and had been admitted to the hospital where he was being treated for severe burn injuries.

The incident had taken place in the hostel of a high school at Dengula in Koira area of Sundargarh district of Odisha. Earlier yesterday, the standard eight student has succumbed to the burn injuries in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

