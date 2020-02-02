Cuttack: A girl studying in standard 2 has been allegedly beaten black and blue by her teacher. This incident has taken place in Krutibas Nodal School of Ekorukh village, Nischintkoili block.

The girl Laxmipriya Bej, a student of class 2 has been beaten by the headmistress of her school.

The teacher had asked her what was the significance of January 26th and she could not answer, in turn she got beaten up.

Her relatives have filled a complaint in the Nischintkoili Police Station.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and search is on for the teacher involved in the incident.