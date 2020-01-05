Hanging
Class 10 girl student found hanging in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: The body of a class 10 girl student was found under mysterious circumstances in Mandakhol village under Khamar police limits in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sasmita Dehuri , was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house of  her maternal uncle in the village.

According to reports, the girl was a resident of Kurudulu village in the district. She had been staying at her uncle’s house for last two months.

On being informed, Khamar police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, the body was sent to a hospital for autopsy test.

“A case has been registered at Khamar police station in this connection and further investigation is on,” police said.

