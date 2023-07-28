Clash erupts between prominent filmmakers during press conference in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tensions escalated at Utkal Cinema Hall during a press conference, when a clash broke out between supporters of prominent filmmaker Tutu Nayak and his detractors. The press conference was called in response to several allegations made against Nayak by various opposing factions.

The incident unfolded as Nayak and his supporters gathered at the cinema hall to address the accusations leveled against him. A group of individuals allegedly affiliated with the opposition confronted Nayak and his followers during the press conference. Heated exchanges led to a physical altercation, causing chaos and disruption between the filmmakers.

Nayak denied all the allegations and maintained that they were baseless and politically motivated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and tried to restore order and maintain peace. The situation was brought under control after police reached the spot.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to identify the individuals responsible for instigating the violence and to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made against Nayak.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.