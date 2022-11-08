Clash between rationalists and realists in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur

By Sudeshna Panda 0
clash between rationalists and realists

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Major clashes have been reported between rationalists and ritualists in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

These clashes have been reported over consumption of food on the day of lunar eclipse.

The activists of various religious groups and ritualists had a scuffle with rationalists during a meeting in Berhampur, said reports.

It is noteworthy that, a similar tension has been witnessed at Lohia Academy in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, the police in Berhampur had to resort to lathi-charge to bring the mob under control.

The clash in Berhampur erupted near food stalls set up by rationalists.

You might also like
State

Shocking, man kills brother in Balangir of Odisha!

State

Odisha: Businessman drowns in Mahanadi, search underway

State

Odisha: 2 bodies found hanging from tree in Jaypore

State

Herd of 13 elephants spotted in Boudh of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.