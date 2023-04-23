Clash at movie hall over car parking in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed on the premises of Maharaja Cinema Hall between two groups on Saturday night.

Report says, two groups had come to watch a movie at Maharaja cinema hall. They had an intense argument regrading car parking and later it turned to a physical altercation.

As per the video, a girl was seen sitting on top of the car bonnet and started hitting it. A youth who was along with the girl broke the windows of the car.Later, the opponent group then dragged the girl down from the car and had physical fight.

Following which, a large number of people who had come to watch movie gathered at the spot for nearly half an hour

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and detained several members of both the groups.