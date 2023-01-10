City of Puri terrorized by elephant

Puri: The city of Puri in Odisha is being terrorized by a male elephant, says reports. The elephant approached the city on Monday night. According to the information received, the elephant was in the Talajangha area till 9 PM. However, at about 11 PM, the tusker entered Khandiabandha area, which is right next to the city limits of Puri.

To get the elephant under control, city police officer Sushant Kumar Behera, Dillip Kumar Swain, an officer from Kumbharapada police station, as well as Puri district forest department officials, were present. However, the forest department failed to tranquilize the animal and get it under control.

The forest officials are keeping an eye on the movements of the elephant. On Monday morning the tusker entered the Hota sahi of Krushnajanpur village of Pratap Purushottampur Panchayat in Puri city limits.

As of now, the elephant is now in a jungle near Krushnajanpur village.