Citizens Entry Banned Into CMC Office In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  In a view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Cuttack district, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) refrained people from visiting office for 15 days that is from July 2 to July 17 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The CMC, however, informed that the residents of Cuttack can avail services online through www.ulbodisha.gov.in for the purpose of payment of holding tax, certification of trade license, issue of marriage certificate and registration of birth and death certificates and public grievances.

The CMC also has urged the people to lodge their grievances on E-Municipality  “www.ulbodisha.gov.in”- Citizen Services -> Grievance  or mail through [email protected]

With 81 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Cuttack city reported in the last 24 hours, the positive toll rose to 702 which include 206 active cases. Till now, 491 patients have been cured from Coronavirus while four persons have succumbed to the virus.

You might also like
State

203 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total 5705 recovered so far

State

With 283 new COVID19 positive cases, Ganjam records highest single-day surge in…

State

COVID19 Super Spreader Family Of Odisha’s Rayagada, See Details

State

BMC restricts workers from Covid-19 hotspot districts, other states till July 31

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.