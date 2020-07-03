Cuttack: In a view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Cuttack district, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) refrained people from visiting office for 15 days that is from July 2 to July 17 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

The CMC, however, informed that the residents of Cuttack can avail services online through www.ulbodisha.gov.in for the purpose of payment of holding tax, certification of trade license, issue of marriage certificate and registration of birth and death certificates and public grievances.

The CMC also has urged the people to lodge their grievances on E-Municipality “www.ulbodisha.gov.in”- Citizen Services -> Grievance or mail through [email protected]

With 81 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Cuttack city reported in the last 24 hours, the positive toll rose to 702 which include 206 active cases. Till now, 491 patients have been cured from Coronavirus while four persons have succumbed to the virus.