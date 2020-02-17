Citizens can avail all govt services online after August 15: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha citizens can avail all services, provided by Government of Odisha online after August 15, 2020. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik intimated about it on Monday here in Odisha.

As per reports, all the services provided by Odisha government are going to reach every door steps of the citizens in the state after August 15. They don’t need to move from office to office to get the benefits. People will get every services online after Independence Day.

The Chief Minister announced about it today replying to the Governor’s address during the Motion of Thanks

The government will focus on bold industrialization, world class infrastructure, MSME clusters, Startup Hubs, and others. ‘Nua Odisha, Sasakta Odisha’ (New Odisha, Strong Odisha) is his govt’s aim.

After April 1, 2020 remunerations of the labourers are to be deposited in their bank accounts.

After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on Gandhi Jayanti last year, the state government has decided to cover all the departments under the initiative by March 5.

“Today, we are known for highest reduction of poverty in the country and setting global benchmarks in disaster management,” the CM also said.