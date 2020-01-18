CISF Constable held for raping minor girl in Jagatsinghpur

Paradip: In an instance of a law enforcer becoming a law breaker, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Constable raped a minor girl in Abhaychandpur area here today.

The accused Constable has been identified as M. Kandaswamy, a resident of Tamil Nadu currently engaged at IOCL.

As per the report, Kandaswamy was repeatedly sexually exploiting the victim, daughter of a colleague by luring with chocolates. However, the matter came to light after the victim revealed the whole incident before her mother yesterday post which a complaint was filed.

Police are interrogating the accused to elicit information on the crime.