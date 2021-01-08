Bhubaneswar: Cinema halls have opened across the state of Odisha today. Everyone is being screened before being allowed into the hall.

All halls have been opened adhering to all the Covid protocols. Fifty percent of the audience will be allowed in the cinema hall. All the tickets have to be booked online keeping in view the crowd and social distancing norms.

Social distance will be maintained while sitting. Each seat will have a gap in between.

Handwash and sanitizers shall be provided to the people. It is mandatory for all viewers to download the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones.

The theatres shall be sanitized after each show.