Bhubaneswar: Veteran cine artist of Odisha Ajit Das has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus today.

The actor has been admitted to a Covid Hospital after he was tested positive.

Das started his Odia film industry journey in 1976 with ‘Sindura Bindu’ as a villain.

He was also the former Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

He has also acted has the main lead in ‘Megha Mukti’.