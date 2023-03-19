Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

CHSL 2021 result declared, more than 16,000 candidates called for document verification

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified Typing Test (List-I),

State
By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: More than 16,000 candidates have been selected by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the document verification round of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 as it has declared the result for the skill test (DEST/Typing Test).

The SSC in a notification said, “Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification.”

“Details of error percentage of the candidates in Typing Test will be uploaded on Commission’s website on March 23. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. This facility will be available from March 23 to April 6,” it added.

Take a look

Huge quantity of opium cultivation destroyed in Sambalpur, 2 detained

MeT issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha,…

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TYPING TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF LDC/JSA & PA/SA (LIST-1)

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO IN CAG (LIST-2)

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3)

The Commission said that the schedule for the Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission soon.

Subadh Nayak 8625 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj gets featured in TIME’s 2023 list of World’s…

State

Odisha: Dead Body stuffed in sack found from near river, murder suspected

State

Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

State

Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7