CHSL 2021 result declared, more than 16,000 candidates called for document verification

Bhubaneswar: More than 16,000 candidates have been selected by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the document verification round of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 as it has declared the result for the skill test (DEST/Typing Test).

The SSC in a notification said, “Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (DEST/Typing Test) of the Examination, a total of 14873 candidates qualified Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification.”

“Details of error percentage of the candidates in Typing Test will be uploaded on Commission’s website on March 23. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. This facility will be available from March 23 to April 6,” it added.

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TYPING TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF LDC/JSA & PA/SA (LIST-1)

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO IN CAG (LIST-2)

Click here for the LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3)

The Commission said that the schedule for the Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission soon.