CHSE Plus-2 Results to be declared by July 31: Edu Min Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday informed that the CHSE Plus 2 results will be declared by July 31.

We are trying our best to declare the results by July 31 as directed by the Supreme Court, and if it is not being published out then there will be a delay of maximum one-two days, added Dash.

Following the cancellation of the Plus II board examinations, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed CHSE to formulate a well-defined objective criteria to award marks to plus II students after thorough consultations with experts.

Earlier, the Education department had decided to declare the results in the first week of August, but now will be out before July 31.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by 31 July.