CHSE Plus 2 Arts, Commerce, science results will be announced on the same date

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced that the results of Plus II examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational will be announced on the same date, informed CHSE examination controller Ashok Nayak.

The Plus II examination will conclude on March 20, 2024. The evaluation process will begin from March 22 and for Science, Commerce , MIL and other languages will be done online and for arts and vocational subjects it will be done in offline mode.

The first phase evaluation will begin from March 22 till April 2 and the second phase will start from April 4 till 15. 2024.

The CHSE has decided to bring in 15,000 examiners for the evaluation process. Nayak said, that the results for Plus II will be published by May 15.