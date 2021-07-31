CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Class 12 Science, Commerce results to be published today, Check details here

CHSE Odisha Result 2021
Bhubaneswar: The result of Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha Result will be announced at 12:30 pm today. The students will be able to check their results on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in .

On the other hand the result date of Arts and vocational stream has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, students must go through the following steps to download CHSE Odisha Result 2021:

  • Visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education and Odisha Results, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
  • Go to the ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2021’ available on the homepage.
  • Click on the link mentioned as Odisha 12th Result 2021.
  • Alternatively, click on the direct link here – CHSE Odisha Result 2021 (to be activated at 12:30 pm)
  • Enter required credentials such as roll number, registration number and security code.
  • Click on submit, check and download CHSE Odisha Result 2021.
  • Take a print of Odisha 12th Result for any future reference.
