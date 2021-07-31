CHSE Odisha Plus Two results declared, check here

Bhubaneswar: The result of Plus Two Science and Commerce stream conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha was announced this evening.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results in the presence of CHSE officials in Bhubaneswar. However, the results of the Arts and vocational streams will be declared later.

According to Dash, 95.15 per cent of students have passed in the Science stream and 94.96 per cent of students have passed in Commerce stream.

As many as 89951 Science students have passed the exam. While 55468 examinees have passed the annual exam in 1st division, 16943 in 2nd division, 14631 candidates have got 3rd division.

Likewise, in the Commerce stream, 8355 students have passed in 1st Division, 5692 in 2nd Division while 9066 in 3rd Division.

The pass percentage of the ex-regular students in the Science and Commerce streams are 71.27 per cent and 54.78 per cent respectively.

The results will be available on the official websites from 8 PM today.

Steps to check and download CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2021: