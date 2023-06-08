CHSE Odisha declares +2 Arts & Vocational results, check result here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has declared the results of Plus Two Arts and Vocational streams today.

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has declared the results of Plus Two Arts and Vocational streams today.

According to the CHSE officials, the annual Plus Two Arts and Vocational results has been  published at 4 pm today on the premises of the CHSE.

Candidates can check the Plus Two Results 2023 on the official: websites- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha has published the Plus 2 Arts results the pass percentage stands at  78.88%

Earlier on May 31, the Plus Two Science and Commerce results were announced. While the pass percentage of the Science stream was 83.9%, the pass percentage of the Commerce stream was 81.12%. Last year, the pass percentage of the Science stream was 94.12% and the Commerce stream was 89.10%.

It is to be noted here that the Plus-2 exams were held between March 1 and April 5. Around 3.56 lakh students appeared for the examination in a total of 1145 exam centers across the State.

Later, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) conducted the evaluation of the answer sheets in two phases. While the first phase of the evaluation was done from April 10 to 22, the second phase was held between April 23 and May 7.

