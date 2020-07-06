Cuttack: In a matter of serious concern, the Warder of Choudwar Circle Jai has reportedly tested positive for COVID19. This was informed by Choudwar jail superintendent Subhakanta Mishra.

While informing about the development, Mishra said that the warder along with three others were on duty at the Cuttack-based Cancer hospital where a prisoner was under treatment. Their corona test was conducted after their return. Unfortunately, the warder tested positive for the virus.

The jail superintendent further informed that he has requested the district administration to conduct swab test of the staffs of the jail and barrack.