Jajpur: Chopped palm found in the middle of a village road in Brahmana ward Behera sahi, under Jajpur Kuakhia police station limits of Jajpur district in Odisha.

It is yet to be known who the palm belongs to, the rest of the body is yet to be traced.

The Jajpur police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. This incident has created panic among the locals.

Further details awaited.