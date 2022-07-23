Cholera outbreak in Rayagada: Death toll rises to 8

Rayagada: In a recent update about the spread of cholera in the Kashipur block of the Rayagada district, the death toll has risen to eight.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Jani of Dengaguda village.

Reportedly, he was diagnosed with Vibrio Cholera disease on July 18 and was undergoing treatment. As many as 48 people are currently under treatment.

The roads have been cleaned and the administration has been taking care of the people’s health. Notably, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and State Tribal Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka will visit the Kashipur area and take stock of the situation today.

Extensive awareness programs have been initiated by the district administration. As many as five medical teams have been visiting villages to raise awareness and give necessary medicines.

While ASHA and Anganwadi workers are distributing medicines in the affected villages, a helpline number, 9437448747, has also been issued for emergency purposes.