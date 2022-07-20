Cholera outbreak in Rayagada: Death toll rises to 7, 102 infected

Rayagada: In a recent update about the spread of cholera in the Kashipur block of the Rayagada district, the death toll has risen to seven.

Reportedly, a total of 102 people have been infected with Vibrio Cholera disease which was confirmed after RMRC submitted the report after examining samples.

The cholera cases have been reported from Tikiri, Dudkabahal, Maikanch, Kucheipadar, Kodipari, Dangasil and Talajhiri panchayats in Kashipur block.

Currently, the villages of Ramaguda, Musuripadar, Jhodiapada, Kaliapada, Dumbaguda and Dengaguda are also affected by the floods.

Extensive awareness programs have been initiated by the district administration. As many as five medical teams have been visiting villages to raise awareness and give necessary medicines.

The District Collector Swadha Dev Singh has asked RMRC to take adequate measures to control the disease. While ASHA and Anganwadi workers are distributing medicines in the affected villages, a helpline number, 9437448747, has also been issued for emergency purposes.

After examining the samples and five days of observation, the RMRC reports stated that the river water and the groundwater are contaminated. Hence, the water source has been isolated for decontamination.