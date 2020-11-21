Bhubaneswar: Chittaranjan Kar a renowned Nephrologist of Odisha passed away at Chennai on Friday evening. He was 57 years of age.

The doctor was tested Covid positive on August 20. Initially the doctor was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar but as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to AMRI hospital Bhubaneswar.

But since no improvement was seen in his condition he was airlifted to a hospital in Chennai. He lost his life while undergoing treatment for post- Covid complications there in Chennai.

The doctor was the head of the kidney transplant unit at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

He was also specially trained in cadaver transplant from PGIMER Chandigarh.