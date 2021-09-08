Odisha: Chilika MLA Prashanta Jagdev suspended from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s MLA from Chilika Assembly Constituency Prashanta Kumar Jagdev was suspended from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday. Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik suspended him.

‘Shri Prashanta Kumar Jagdev, M.L.A., Chilika Assembly Constituency is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect,” said an office order issued by Naveen Patnaik, President of BJD.

Along with that Jagdev was also removed from the post of   Chairperson, District Planning Committee, Khordha with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Jagdev had allegedly beaten Balugaon Nagar BJP president near the NAC office.

