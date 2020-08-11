Representational image

Chilika DFO Arrested By Vigilance In Disproportionate Assets Case

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Sleuths today arrested Chilika Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Ranjan Hota for accumulating disproportionate property worth over Rs 1 crore.

Yesterday, vigilance team conducted raids at the residence and office of Chilika Wildlife Division Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Ranjan Hota

Simultaneous raids are being conducted at his office in Balugaon, 2 residential properties at Bhubaneswar ( a three-storey house in Chandrasekharpur, a house in Dumduma in Khandagiri ) an ancestral house in Biridi in Jagatsinghpur and a relative’s house in Padmapur under Balipatna police limits.

