Chile team reaches Odisha for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: The Chile hockey team arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, said reports.

After Indian team, the Netherlands team, team Chile is the second foreign team and the third team to arrive for the World Cup of Hockey.

The Chilean team will stay at Hotel HHI. Chile will play against Netherlands, New Zealand and Malaysia in Group C.

Fédération Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 is just eight days away. Odisha is the host to the hockey matches this year.

The World Cup matches are scheduled to be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.