You must have heard the Tortoise and Rabbit story in childhood. Once, a tortoise and rabbit race is fought. In the beginning, the rabbit runs fast and the turtle starts moving slowly. Seeing the turtle far enough, the rabbit stops to rest and he falls asleep. The turtle slowly wins the race by walking. Something similar was seen in real life too. There was a race competition between the turtle and the rabbit, where the rabbit won. IPS officer Arun Bothra has shared this video, which is becoming quite viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that there is a race between a rabbit and a turtle. The turtle escapes fast and stops after going halfway. At the same time, the turtle moves slowly. The rabbit stops there and on seeing the turtle completes the race. The story which we had heard in childhood proved to be true even in reality. This video is very old, but after being shared by the IPS officer, it is going viral again.

While sharing the video, Arun Bothra wrote in the caption, ‘The tradition of family comes before personal reputation.’

Arun Bothra shared this video on August 6, which has so far had more than 65 thousand views. Also, more than 6 thousand likes and more than thousand comments have come.

Family tradition comes before personal reputation ☺️ pic.twitter.com/UvWh9JuBJV — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 6, 2020

