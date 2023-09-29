Child swapping in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar: Parents to undergo DNA test today

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the child swapping in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar case, the parents to undergo a DNA test today.

The complainant Pranakrushna Biswal had demanded a DNA test to ascertain the truth regarding the child swapping. Today, Pranakrushana, along with his wife and child to undergo DNA test and the process has been initiated.

An application will be sent to the Bhubaneswar SDJM court for permission to conduct the DNA test by the Capital police station, FTA card will come from SFSL with order from court.

The DNA examination will be conducted and then the samples will be sent to ILS to know the truth. The complainant Pranakrushna said that he will accept whatever the results come out from the test.

On Sep 27, Pranakrushna accused the health staff of Capital Hospital of swapping his newborn baby, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

Pranakrushna Biswal filed a complaint with the Capital Hospital director and Capital police station alleging that they were initially informed about the delivery of a baby boy but were later handed a newborn girl.