Child swapping in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar, DNA sample collected

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the child swapping in Capital hospital Bhubaneswar case, the DNA sample has been collected on Monday.

There had been shocking allegations of child swapping in Capital Hospital of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on September 26, 2023.

The parents had demanded a DNA test.

It is further worth mentioning that the demands of the parents were approved by the Court. And under the direction of the court and in the presence of police officers, the DNA sample was collected today.

Investigating into the allegations of newborn baby swapping at Capital Hospital is underway. A 3-member team is investigating into the matter.

The Director of Capital Hospital informed that Pranakrushna Biswal had a daughter, as the complainant did not accept it, the case was handed over to the police. Capital police station is investigating into the incident.

The family wrote a complaint to the Capital hospital director. The director said that, a DNA test will be done along with a detailed investigation into this incident. It is worth mentioning that, he further informed that a three-member team has been formed to investigate the incident, said reports.

On the other hand, the aggrieved family of the child has filed a complaint with the Capital police station and given a detailed description of the alleged child swapping in Capital hospital o Bhubaneswar.

Pranakrishna has made it clear that he will not leave the medical center or take the baby girl until the DNA test report comes. On the other hand, the husband of the other woman who is suspected of child swapping also welcomed the demand for DNA test.