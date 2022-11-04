Child kidnaping case from Badagada area of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A child kidnapping case has come to the fore from Badagada area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Thursday.

The woman kidnapper has been arrested by the police today said reports. According to sources, the woman had kidnapped the child while playing.

The woman allegedly belongs to Hyderabad, revealed preliminary investigation in this matter. The child was kidnapped from Badagada area and was recovered from Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar.

The police is now investigating as to whether she is the part of a larger gang. The police is also looking into the fact why the woman had kidnapped the child.

The police is also probing into why the Hyderabad based woman was here in Bhubaneswar and why she kidnapped the child from here.

The police has said that they are investigating into the matter and shall get to the truth soon. They have also added that the woman might be a part of a huge child kidnapping racket.

The incident was reported yesterday (Thursday) from Badagada area of Bhubaneswar. The Badagada police had registered a complaint and started a manhunt in this matter.