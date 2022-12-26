Child & driver narrowly escape as vehicle catches fire in Odisha’s Boudh

Boudh: A child and the driver of a four wheeler vehicle narrowly escaped from a sure short danger as the vehicle caught fire. The incident took place in the Kachetmal village in Uma Panchayat under Kantamal block in Boudh district of Odisha.

As per reports, a few people from Narayanprasad village had gone to attend a 21st day (Ekoisia) festival of their relative in Kachetmal village.

After the function was over, they approached the vehicle to return home. However, when the driver was starting the engine, the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

The driver and a child was on-board the vehicle when the incident took place. However, within no time the two got down from the vehicle and hence narrowly escaped.

However, the said vehicle turned to ashes in no time. Immediately following the incident the fire fighters from Kantamal were intimated who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.