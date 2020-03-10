Child Critical after coming in contact with 11 KV live wire in Boudh of Odisha

Child Critical after coming in contact with 11 KV live wire in Boudh of Odisha

Boudh: A child sustained grievous injury after coming in contact with a live 11 KV electric wire in Tribenipur village under Gochapada panchayat of this district in Odisha on Tuesday. The condition of the child is said to be critical.

The victim has been identified as Samir Gaigaria of Tribenipur village.

As per reports, the child was playing on the terrace when he accidentally came in contact with a 11 KV live wire and got electrocuted.

Parents of the child rushed him to Baunsuni Community Health Centre (CHC). However, as his condition deteriorated he was then shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Boudh.