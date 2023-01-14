Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Mahapatra visits Keonjhar district to inspect projects

Keonjhar: Chief Secretary of Odisha Mr. Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited Keonjhar district to oversee the developmental projects going on there. While enroute Rourkela to Keonjhar, he stopped to inspect the national highway construction work going on between Rajmunda to Rimili.

He also visited Joda to see the Joda flyover construction underway on Joda-Bamaberi road. He assured that the obstructions in the way of progress of the developmental work are being dealt with swiftly, and the work should be completed by October of this year. He opined that the traffic issues in Joda city will be solved by this project.

Mr. Mahapatra then visited Kanpur to inspect the irrigation project that is underway. The project will be completed by June this year and during the rainy season the dam will be closed, and irrigation will be started. By this, four major irrigation projects will be active, and 2200 hectors of farmland can be irrigated. Apart from that, he also instructed the National Highway officers to complete the three-lane bridge being built under the Kanpur irrigation project by February so that it can be open to traffic.

He later attended the analysis meeting at Circuit House and discussed about the work going on at Anandpur Barrage. He has instructed that the work being done there should be completed by this year. By this, about 17000 hectors of farmland on either side of Baitarani River can be irrigated. He also advised that the work being done at Bidyadharpur Link canal should be completed within the next six months. He is hopeful that after the completion of Kanpur Dam and Anandpur Barrage, the irrigation issues that plague Keonjhar district can be sorted out.

He also inspected other major projects underway with government funding like D.M.F. and O.M.C.D. He instructed various departmental heads and officers to finish the work on these as soon as possible.

Collector Ashish Thackrey along with other important people associated with the projects were present with him during his visit.