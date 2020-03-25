Bhubaneswar: 42 students from Odisha who were stuck at Andhra Pradesh (AP) for their Bachelors in Education (BEd) examinations have been rescued by the Government.

2 buses have been sent under the direction of the Chief Secretary of Odisha Government to rescue the stranded students.

The students are expected to reach Odisha by 1pm today.

It is noteworthy that the students were stuck due to the lock down in AP for the coronavirus outbreak.

They had appealed to the Odisha government to rescue them at the earliest possible through a video.