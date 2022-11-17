Chief secretary and 5T secretary of Odisha visit Rourkela ahead of Hockey World Cup

Rourkela: The chief secretary of Odisha, S. C. Mahapatra and 5T secretary of Odisha, V.K. Pandian will be visiting Rourkela today. The purpose of this visit is to oversee the preparations that are underway at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela for FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023.

The chief secretary and the 5T secretary will be inspecting the work that is being done in the stadium to welcome the guests and players during the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

The duo will be discussing various pertinent matters regarding the same with the administrative officials of the Birsa Munda Stadium as well as FIH officials.

The FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 is set to be held from January 13, 2023 to January 29, 2023 at Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha.