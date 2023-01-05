Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Birsa Munda hockey stadium today

Rourkela: Chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela today. Birsa Munda hockey stadium, along with Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar will host Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup is set to begin in Odisha from January 13 and will continue till January 29, 2023. Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela are all set to host the games.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Rourkela on Thursday and will inaugurate more than 10 projects including the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the Birsa Munda Football Stadium.

The chief minister is scheduled to land at Rourkela airport at 12:15 pm today and from there he will go to the hockey stadium where he will interact with the players living in the complex.

According to olympic.com, Birsa Munda stadium is the fourth largest hockey stadium in the entire world with a seating capacity of over 20,000. The Birsa Munda Stadium is built over 15 acres of land in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus. It houses a swimming pool, a fitness center and a tunnel connecting the dressing room and the practice pitch.

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar can seat around 15.000 spectators.