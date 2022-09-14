chief justice odisha visit

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to visit Odisha on September 17

Sunita

Cuttack: The Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit will visit Odisha on September 17. During his visit to Odisha, Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will join the ninth convocation ceremony of the National Law University in Cuttack as the chief guest. 

Chief Justice of Odisha High Court and Chancellor of Odisha National Law University Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar will award the degrees to the passed students in the ceremony that is being held under the chairmanship of Supreme Court Judge Justice M. R Shah. 

Supreme Court Judge Justice D. Y. Chandrachud will attend the convocation as the guest of honour, informed Odisha National Law University. 

