Chief Justice of India to visit Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana to come to Odisha on a two-day visit during which he will offer prayer at Puri Jagannath Temple.

As per the schedule, Justice NV Ramana will arrive at the Bhubaneswar Airport at 7.55 on September 24, 2021 and go to Puri by road at 8.15 PM, where he will have the night halt in the Pilgrim City.

After having darshan of Lord Jagannath on September 25 morning, Justice NV Ramana will go to Cuttack where he is slated to inaugurate the New Building of the Odisha State Legal Service Authority (OSLSA).

He is also slated to inaugurate and dedicate the AAIN Seva Bhawan and unveil the plague. This would be followed by his visit to the Digitization Centre of High Court of Orissa and Record Room.

Thereafter, Justice NV Ramana will inaugurate the OJA Auditorium and later garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Orissa High Court’s new building.

Then, the CJI will arrive at Bhubaneswar in the afternoon of September 25 and depart for New Delhi at 6.40 PM.