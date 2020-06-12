Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Caught In Vigilance Net At Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Betnoti: Mayurbhanj Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO)  has been caught in the vigilance net. The raid was effected by the Balasore Vigilance team. The doctor has been identified as Abhay Tripathy.

The vigilance raid took place near Betnoti. The doctor was travelling in his official car, the vigilance sleuths stopped the doctor and  caught him red-handed with unaccountable cash of Rs 3.91 lakh from his possession.

Further raids are underway at the official residence of the CDVO situated in Baripada

 

