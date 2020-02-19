Chhayalipi, exhibition of Odia film journals’ covers inaugurated in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chhaya Lipi, an exhibition of Odia film journal’s covers from 1951 till date was inaugurated Tuesday, on February 18 at Odisha State archives here in Odisha. The exhibition will be open for the next 7 days from 10: 30 AM to 5 PM to celebrate the Archives week.

The exhibition showcases as many as 75 film magazines that were or have been published in Odisha and published articles on Odia cinema.

The exhibition has been jointly hosted by Film Journalist Forum (FJF), State Archive and the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Scholar Suryo Deo is the key person behind collection of the said covers. He said that the displayed covers are of the film journals published from 1951 to 2017.

“We have managed to include about 98 percent of the Odia film magazines published so far. With the advancement of social media, the charm of hard copy film magazines is descending over the years. Before this trend completes gets black out, we have attempted to pay our homage to Odia cinema and film journalism with the exhibition,” said Deo.

Anybody can visit the venue to witness the valuable magazine covers which have been framed and exhibited at the state archives within next Monday.