Chhattisgarh opens all 64 gates of Kalma barrage

Chhattisgarh opens all 64 gates of Kalma barrage following heavy rain on Friday in the upper catchment area, said reliable reports.

State
Flood threat in Subarnarekha in odisha
Representational Image

It is to be noted that, 1.18 lakh cusecs of water is currently entering Mahanadi through the barrage.

It is worth mentioning, 72,000 cusecs water entered Hirakud dam till 9 am today. The water level in the reservoir stands at 603.50 ft.

According to reliable reports, Chhattisgarh has been witnessing heavy to moderate rains since the last three days.

Hirakud water level is likely to rise drastically, since as much as 1.18 lakh cusecs of water is currently entering Mahanadi.

