Puri: A day after the Supreme Court’s decision, which has stayed holding of the annual Rath Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic, a high-level meeting of Chhattisa Niyog will be held today evening to decide how to conduct “Rath Yatra rituals” inside Srimandir here in Odisha, informed Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, Deb, the foremost servitor of Sri Jagannath temple, said a meeting of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) was held here today at which it was decided to honour the Supreme Court’s judgment on Rath Yatra this year.

The king also said that several rituals such as Gundicha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra , Suna Besa, Adharpana, Niladri Bije etc will not be performed outside the temple as per the Supreme Court order.

However, the apex court has allowed to conduct all the rituals inside the Srimandir and asked the temple committee to take a decision in this regard. Hence, a high-level meeting of Chhattisa Niyog will be held this evening to take a final call in this regard, the king said.

The annual Rath Yatra was scheduled to be held on June 23.

This is the first time after 285 years that the Rath Yatra would not be held. The last time the world famous car festival could not be held was between 1733 and 1735 when Mohammed Taqi Khan, deputy governor of Odisha, attacked the Jagannath temple in Puri, forcing the shifting of the idols of trinity to Ganjam district.