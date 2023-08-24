Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Chef Vikas Khanna who unveiled Konark wheel replica in NYC gets invitation from CM Naveen to visit Odisha

The Chief Minister also hailed Khanna’s entrepreneurial and literary abilities. Naveen also invited Khanna to visit Odisha, said the release.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Chef Vikas Khanna meets Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Noted chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna, who unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark wheel at Times Square in New York City on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day on August 15, received an invitation from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit Odisha.

Khanna had a discussion with Patnaik through video conferencing during which he praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha.

The celebrated chef also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri during, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

He also praised the rapid transformation of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen and said the iconic Konark wheel symbolises world peace and unity.

The Chief Minister also hailed Khanna’s entrepreneurial and literary abilities. Naveen also invited Khanna to visit Odisha, said the release.

You might also like

Man beats father to death with hammer in Jajpur district

Recovery of minor girl’s body in Bhubaneswar: Uncle, accomplice arrested

CM Naveen sanctions 15 new posts for Bantala Fire Station in Angul district

Flight services to Kolkata from Rourkela via Bhubaneswar to start from Sept 1, check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans