Chef Vikas Khanna who unveiled Konark wheel replica in NYC gets invitation from CM Naveen to visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Noted chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna, who unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark wheel at Times Square in New York City on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day on August 15, received an invitation from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to visit Odisha.

Khanna had a discussion with Patnaik through video conferencing during which he praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha.

The celebrated chef also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri during, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

He also praised the rapid transformation of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen and said the iconic Konark wheel symbolises world peace and unity.

The Chief Minister also hailed Khanna’s entrepreneurial and literary abilities. Naveen also invited Khanna to visit Odisha, said the release.