Check Your Bank Account Balance Through A Missed Call; Here Is The List Of Major Indian Banks

New Delhi: People across the country are now going through the third phase of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID19 outbreak. According to the lockdown guidelines, people engaged in emergency services only are allowed to go out while others have been asked to stay at home. Therefore, the CSC Digital Seva Solustions has come up with a list of major Indian banks and their toll-free numbers using which the customers can find out their bank balance. However, the customers have to give missed call only using their registered mobile numbers.

1. Axis Bank:

Customers having their accounts at Axis Bank can dial this number– 18004195959 to get account balance details through SMS. They can dial 18004196969 to get mini statement through SMS.

2. Andhra Bank:

Customers having their accounts at Andhra Bank can dial this number- 09223011300.

3. Allahabad Bank:

Customers having their accounts at Allahabad Bank can dial this number – 09224150150.

4. Bank Of Baroda:

The balance enquiry number for Bank Of Baroda is- 09223011311.

5. Bharatiya Mahila Bank-

The balance checking number of Bharatiya Mahila Bank is- 09212438888.

6. Dhanlaxmi Bank-

Balance enquiry number of Dhanlaxmi Bank is- 08067747700.

7. IDBI Bank-

The Balance Enquiry Number for IDBI Bank Is- 18008431122. For mini statement, the number is- 18008431133.

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank-

The account balance checking number for Kotak Mahindra Bank is- 18002740110.

9. Syndicate Bank-

Balance enquiry number of Syndicate Bank is- 09664552255 Or 08067006979.

10. Punjab National Bank (PNB)-

The balance enquiry number for Punjab National Bank is- 18001802222 Or 01202490000.

11. ICICI Bank-

The balance enquiry number of ICICI Bank is- 02230256767.

12. HDFC Bank-

The balance checking number for HDFC Bank is- 18002703333.

13. Bank Of India-

The account balance enquiry number of Bank Of India is- 09015135135.

14. Canara Bank-

The balance enquiry number for Canara Bank is- 09015483483. For details about last 5 transactions, use these numbers- 09015734734 (for details in English), 09015613613 (for details in Hindi).

15. Central Bank Of India-

Give missed call to this number- 09222250000.

16. Karnataka Bank-

Give missed call to this number- 18004251445. Get account details via SMS! To get mini statement via SMS, do give missed call to the number- 18004251446.

17. Indian Bank-

Dial the number- 09289592895

18. State Bank Of India-

Use any of these numbers- 1800112211 Or 18004253800. In case these numbers don’t work, please also note down the below mentioned new numbers (SBI Quick Service)– In order to register for this service, SBI customers need to register first. This can be done by sending an SMS. The format is- REGYour account number. Send this SMS from registered mobile number to 09223488888.

Bank will notify users as soon as registration for the service is complete via confirmation SMS! Now for balance enquiry by missed call, use this number- 09223766666. For obtaining mini statement via missed call, use this number- 09223866666.

19. Union Bank Of India-

UBI account holders may give a missed call to the number- 09223008586. Account balance details and mini statement can be obtained by sending SMS also! Just type- “UBAL” and send it to the number- 09223008486. It will provide you account balance details. For mini statement, just type- “UMNS” and send it to the number- 09223008486.

20. UCO Bank-

The account balance enquiry number is- 09278792787.

21. Vijaya Bank-

The balance enquiry number is- 18002665555.

22. Yes Bank-

Yes Bank customers may register for missed call balance service by sending this SMS- “YESREG ” from their registered mobile number to this number- +91-9840909000. After registering successfully, customers may make use of missed call enquiry services!

The account balance checking number of Yes Bank is- 09223920000. To get details about last 5 transactions, give missed call to the number- 09223921111.

23. Karur Vysya Bank-

Karur Vysya Bank account holders can call the number- 09266292666 to check their balance. To get SMS containing last 3 transactions, just give call to number- 09266292665.

24. Federal Bank-

To get account balance details, just give call to the number- 8431900900.

25. Indian Overseas Bank-

Indian Overseas Bank customers can call the number- 04442220004.

26. South Indian Bank-

South Indian Bank customers can dial the number- 09223008488.

27. Saraswat Bank-

Saraswat Bank customers may dial 9223040000 for getting account balance details and dial 9223501111 for obtaining details about last three transactions.

28. Corporation Bank

Corporation Bank account holder can get their balance details in Hindi by dialing the number- 09289792897 (Customers in India) Or 919289792897 (Customers staying abroad).

To get account balance details in English, dial the number- 09268892688 (Customers in India) or 919268892688 (customers staying abroad).

29. Punjab Sind Bank

Punjab Sind Bank customers have two numbers, using which they may check their account balance details. The missed call balance enquiry numbers are- 1800221908 (Toll Free) and 02227811200 (Paid).

30. State Bank Of Hyderabad (SBH) (Merged With SBI)

SBH account holders may dial the number- 09223766666 and get account balance details. To get a mini statement, dial the number- 09223866666.

31. State Bank Of Patiala (Merged With SBI)

SBP account holders may dial the number- 09223766666 and get account balance details. To Get A Mini Statement, Dial The Number- 09223866666.

32. State Bank Of Travancore (Merged With SBI)

Account holders may dial the number- 09223766666 and get account balance details. To get a mini statement, dial the number- 09223866666.

33. State Bank Of Mysore (Merged With SBI)

Account holders may dial the number- 09223766666 and get account balance details. To get a mini statement, dial the number- 09223866666.

34. State Bank Of Bikaner And Jaipur (Merged With SBI)

Account holders may dial the number- 09223766666 and get account balance details. To get a mini statement, dial the number- 09223866666.

35. United Bank Of India

United Bank Of India customers may dial *99*63# or *99# to get access to options like account balance enquiry, mini statement etc. these codes work across all GSM networks. Talking about sms, sending “BAL Your MPIN” to 9223173933 will help you get your account balance details. Sending “MINI Your MPIN” will help you get mini statement.

36. Dena Bank

To get account balance details by SMS, customers should give missed call to the number- 09289356677. To get mini statement by SMS, give missed call to the number- 09278656677.

37. Bandhan Bank

The missed call balance checking number of Bandhan Bank Is – 18002588181.

38. RBL Bank

The missed call balance enquiry number of RBL is – 18004190610.

39. DCB Bank

The missed call balance number of DCB is – 7506660011.

40. Catholic Syrian Bank

The missed call balance checking number of CSB is – 09895923000.

41. Kerala Gramin Bank

The missed call balance enquiry number of Kerala Gramin Bank is – 9015800400.

42. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited

The missed call balance enquiry number of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is – 09211937373.

43. Citibank

Use this contact number to obtain your bank balance – 9880752484. Just give a missed call to this number and get bank balance sent to your mobile phone via text message.

44. Deutsche Bank

Missed call balance number for Deutsche Bank is – 18602666601.