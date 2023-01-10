Check traffic advisory & parking spots for Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony at Barabati

Cuttack: As Odisha gears up for the 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup, the Cuttack DCP office has issued a traffic advisory for the inaugural ceremony of the tournament to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack City tomorrow.

As per the advisory issued by the Cuttack DCP office, the traffic regulatory system will remain in force between 12 PM and till the end of the program or till the crowd is dispersed.

Here is the traffic advisory & parking spots for Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony: