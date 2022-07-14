Check today’s petrol and diesel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remained constant for third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneshwar on Thursday and are recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively. Both the petrol and diesel rate has not changed in the last 24 hours.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.59 and Rs 95.14, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.91 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per liter.

However, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 86.62, respectively. The cost of petrol was at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, respectively. While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 97.28, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

