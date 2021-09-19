Check the gold and silver prices in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar on September 19 remained the same. There was no variation in the price of the yellow metal in the city.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 43,650 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 47,500 per 10 grams in the city.

Yesterday, the price of the yellow metal was the same in the city.

On the other hand, the silver price has also maintained its earlier price 1kg Silver costs Rs 61,600 in Bhubaneswar today.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: