Check The District-Wise Details Of 4209 New COVID Cases Reported In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: The four-thousand mark of COVID-19 positive cases continues in Odisha as 4209 more people from different districts have tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department (I& PR), out the 4209 fresh, 2441 are reported from quarantine centres while 1768 are local contacts.

Here are the district-wise details:

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 183

3. Bargarh: 116

4. Bhadrak: 43

5. Balangir: 78

6. Boudh: 55

7. Cuttack: 491

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 80

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 65

12. Jagatsinghpur: 146

13. Jajpur: 176

14. Jharsuguda: 80

15. Kalahandi: 90

16. Kandhamal: 102

17. Kendrapara: 123

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 663

20. Koraput: 114

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 107

23. Nabarangpur: 102

24. Nayagarh: 47

25. Nuapada: 52

26. Puri: 326

27. Rayagada: 92

28. Sambalpur: 154

29. Sonepur: 83

30. Sundargarh: 121

31. State Pool: 210

Details of COVID cases in the State so far

New Recovery: 4101

Cumulative Tested: 2715822

Positive: 175550

Recovered: 137567

Active Case: 37239