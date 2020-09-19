COVID

Check The District-Wise Details Of 4209 New COVID Cases Reported In Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The four-thousand mark of COVID-19 positive cases continues in Odisha as 4209 more people from different districts have tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department (I& PR), out the 4209 fresh, 2441 are reported from quarantine centres while 1768 are local contacts.

Here are the district-wise details:

1. Angul: 109

2. Balasore: 183

3. Bargarh: 116

4. Bhadrak: 43

5. Balangir: 78

6. Boudh: 55

7. Cuttack: 491

8. Deogarh: 23

9. Dhenkanal: 80

10. Gajapati: 43

11. Ganjam: 65

12. Jagatsinghpur: 146

13. Jajpur: 176

14. Jharsuguda: 80

15. Kalahandi: 90

16. Kandhamal: 102

17. Kendrapara: 123

Related News

Mishap at OPGC Plant in Jharsuguda: One of the three injured…

Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram Tests Covid Positive

Truck Rams Into Road-side Shop In Bhubaneswar, 4 Critical

Thousands enjoyed cultural show violating Covid restrictions…

18. Keonjhar: 72

19. Khurda: 663

20. Koraput: 114

21. Malkangiri: 63

22. Mayurbhanj: 107

23. Nabarangpur: 102

24. Nayagarh: 47

25. Nuapada: 52

26. Puri: 326

27. Rayagada: 92

28. Sambalpur: 154

29. Sonepur: 83

30. Sundargarh: 121

31. State Pool: 210

Details of COVID cases in the State so far

New Recovery: 4101

Cumulative Tested: 2715822

Positive: 175550

Recovered: 137567

Active Case: 37239

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Barsha moves Supreme Court; here is why

State

Mishap at OPGC Plant in Jharsuguda: One of the three injured persons dies

State

COVID-19 Claims 9 Lives In Odisha, 2 From Bargarh

State

Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7