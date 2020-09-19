Check The District-Wise Details Of 4209 New COVID Cases Reported In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: The four-thousand mark of COVID-19 positive cases continues in Odisha as 4209 more people from different districts have tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department (I& PR), out the 4209 fresh, 2441 are reported from quarantine centres while 1768 are local contacts.
Here are the district-wise details:
1. Angul: 109
2. Balasore: 183
3. Bargarh: 116
4. Bhadrak: 43
5. Balangir: 78
6. Boudh: 55
7. Cuttack: 491
8. Deogarh: 23
9. Dhenkanal: 80
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 65
12. Jagatsinghpur: 146
13. Jajpur: 176
14. Jharsuguda: 80
15. Kalahandi: 90
16. Kandhamal: 102
17. Kendrapara: 123
18. Keonjhar: 72
19. Khurda: 663
20. Koraput: 114
21. Malkangiri: 63
22. Mayurbhanj: 107
23. Nabarangpur: 102
24. Nayagarh: 47
25. Nuapada: 52
26. Puri: 326
27. Rayagada: 92
28. Sambalpur: 154
29. Sonepur: 83
30. Sundargarh: 121
31. State Pool: 210
Details of COVID cases in the State so far
New Recovery: 4101
Cumulative Tested: 2715822
Positive: 175550
Recovered: 137567
Active Case: 37239