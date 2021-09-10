Check petrol and diesel prices on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The cost of petrol and diesel has increased by 6 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 102.04 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 96.61 per litre in the smart city.

Earlier on Thursday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.98 and the diesel rate was recorded Rs 96.55 in the temple city of Odisha.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.62 per litre.

On the other hand Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha has recorded diesel prices above Rs 100 today.

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:

Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows: